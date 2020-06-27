All apartments in San Antonio
7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303

7701 Wurzbach Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
tennis court
1 bedroom condo in the Medical Center for rent! - Luxurious high rise 1bed/bath condo extraordinary amenities, and views! Condo offers 24 hour security cameras and courtesy front door service, gym, pool, hot tub, tennis court and park. This condo has hardwood floors throughout, comes furnished, and also includes a washer/dryer!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4296813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 have any available units?
7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 have?
Some of 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 pet-friendly?
No, 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 offer parking?
No, 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 does not offer parking.
Does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 has a pool.
Does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Wurzbach Rd Apt 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
