San Antonio, TX
7639 Windsor Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7639 Windsor Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

7639 Windsor Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Perfect for a family and comes with a private backyard. Ready to be moved in! Must have deposit, first months rent and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 Windsor Oaks have any available units?
7639 Windsor Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7639 Windsor Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Windsor Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Windsor Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7639 Windsor Oaks offer parking?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 7639 Windsor Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Windsor Oaks have a pool?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 7639 Windsor Oaks have accessible units?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Windsor Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7639 Windsor Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 7639 Windsor Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
