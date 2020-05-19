7622 Valley Trails

7622 Valley Trl, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Spacious 4 Bedroom in Northwest Crossing! - Spacious two story home in conveniently located neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and easy commuting access. $500 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pets negotiable.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
