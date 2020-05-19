All apartments in San Antonio
7622 Valley Trails
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

7622 Valley Trails

7622 Valley Trl · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Valley Trl, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom in Northwest Crossing! - Spacious two story home in conveniently located neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and easy commuting access. $500 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE2142169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 Valley Trails have any available units?
7622 Valley Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7622 Valley Trails currently offering any rent specials?
7622 Valley Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 Valley Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, 7622 Valley Trails is pet friendly.
Does 7622 Valley Trails offer parking?
No, 7622 Valley Trails does not offer parking.
Does 7622 Valley Trails have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7622 Valley Trails does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 Valley Trails have a pool?
No, 7622 Valley Trails does not have a pool.
Does 7622 Valley Trails have accessible units?
No, 7622 Valley Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 Valley Trails have units with dishwashers?
No, 7622 Valley Trails does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7622 Valley Trails have units with air conditioning?
No, 7622 Valley Trails does not have units with air conditioning.
