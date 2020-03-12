All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 7 2020

7619 Millchase

7619 Millchase · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Millchase, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Millchase have any available units?
7619 Millchase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7619 Millchase have?
Some of 7619 Millchase's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Millchase currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Millchase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Millchase pet-friendly?
No, 7619 Millchase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7619 Millchase offer parking?
Yes, 7619 Millchase does offer parking.
Does 7619 Millchase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Millchase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Millchase have a pool?
No, 7619 Millchase does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Millchase have accessible units?
No, 7619 Millchase does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Millchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7619 Millchase has units with dishwashers.
