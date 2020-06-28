All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

7615 Millchase

7615 Millchase · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Millchase, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Millchase have any available units?
7615 Millchase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7615 Millchase currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Millchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Millchase pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 Millchase is pet friendly.
Does 7615 Millchase offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Millchase offers parking.
Does 7615 Millchase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Millchase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Millchase have a pool?
No, 7615 Millchase does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Millchase have accessible units?
No, 7615 Millchase does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Millchase have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Millchase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 Millchase have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 Millchase does not have units with air conditioning.
