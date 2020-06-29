All apartments in San Antonio
7614 Millchase

Location

7614 Millchase, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 Millchase have any available units?
7614 Millchase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7614 Millchase currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Millchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 Millchase pet-friendly?
Yes, 7614 Millchase is pet friendly.
Does 7614 Millchase offer parking?
Yes, 7614 Millchase offers parking.
Does 7614 Millchase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 Millchase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 Millchase have a pool?
No, 7614 Millchase does not have a pool.
Does 7614 Millchase have accessible units?
No, 7614 Millchase does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 Millchase have units with dishwashers?
No, 7614 Millchase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 Millchase have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 Millchase does not have units with air conditioning.

