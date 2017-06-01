7610 Northway Dr

7610 Northway Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213 North Central
Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to Lee High School. Tile/Laminate floors. Laundry Room out back. No neighbors behind the house. Gorgeous master suite. New dishwasher. Gas stove. www.erg.rentals for self showing option.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
