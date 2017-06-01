7610 Northway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to Lee High School. Tile/Laminate floors. Laundry Room out back. No neighbors behind the house. Gorgeous master suite. New dishwasher. Gas stove. www.erg.rentals for self showing option.