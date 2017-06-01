All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7610 Northway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7610 Northway Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

7610 Northway Dr

7610 Northway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7610 Northway Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to Lee High School. Tile/Laminate floors. Laundry Room out back. No neighbors behind the house. Gorgeous master suite. New dishwasher. Gas stove. www.erg.rentals for self showing option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Northway Dr have any available units?
7610 Northway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Northway Dr have?
Some of 7610 Northway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Northway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Northway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Northway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 Northway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7610 Northway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Northway Dr offers parking.
Does 7610 Northway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Northway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Northway Dr have a pool?
No, 7610 Northway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Northway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7610 Northway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Northway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Northway Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio