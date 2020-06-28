Rent Calculator
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 23
7608 Mountain Bluff
7608 Mountain Bluff
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7608 Mountain Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 Story Home, huge kitchen and Master Bedroom. Upstairs Deck, overlooking green space, Trails leading to OP Schnabel Park from the Subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff have any available units?
7608 Mountain Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7608 Mountain Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Mountain Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Mountain Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Mountain Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 7608 Mountain Bluff offers parking.
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Mountain Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff have a pool?
No, 7608 Mountain Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff have accessible units?
No, 7608 Mountain Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Mountain Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Mountain Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 Mountain Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
