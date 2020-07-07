7606 Alverstone Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/291db3806a ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 **Move In Special \"1st Months Rent Free On A 13month Signed Lease!!** Move In Date 6/7/2019, Security Deposit $1795, Cleaning Deposit $300. **Beautiful Two Story Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathroom And 1 Half Bathroom. All Bedrooms And Family Room Upstairs. This Home Has An Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Open Kitchen, Utility Room Inside And One Car Garage. Great Schools!!** Pets Allowed Upon Approval**
Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Hardwood Flooring Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)