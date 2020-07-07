All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

7606 Alverstone Way

7606 Alverstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Alverstone Way, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/291db3806a ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 **Move In Special \"1st Months Rent Free On A 13month Signed Lease!!** Move In Date 6/7/2019, Security Deposit $1795, Cleaning Deposit $300. **Beautiful Two Story Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathroom And 1 Half Bathroom. All Bedrooms And Family Room Upstairs. This Home Has An Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Open Kitchen, Utility Room Inside And One Car Garage. Great Schools!!** Pets Allowed Upon Approval**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Hardwood Flooring Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 Alverstone Way have any available units?
7606 Alverstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 Alverstone Way have?
Some of 7606 Alverstone Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 Alverstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Alverstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Alverstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7606 Alverstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 7606 Alverstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 7606 Alverstone Way offers parking.
Does 7606 Alverstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Alverstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Alverstone Way have a pool?
No, 7606 Alverstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Alverstone Way have accessible units?
No, 7606 Alverstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Alverstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 Alverstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.

