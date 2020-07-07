All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A

7575 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Location

7575 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Deposit: $250

Community Features
Gated Community
Reserved Covered Parking
Drive Thru Mail Kiosk
Coffee and Cappucino Bar
Cardio Center
Beach Entry Pool
Clothes Care Center
Less Than 5 Minutes to Medical Center
Close to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment
Easy Access to Loop 410 and IH10
Detached Garages w/Remote

Apartment Features
Bay Windows
9 Ft Ceilings
Crown Molding
Faux Granite Countertops
Microwave
Refrigerator w/Ice Maker
Garbage Disposal
Walk-In Closets
Garden Tubs
Double Vanity Sinks
Linen Closet
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Oversized Utility Room
Built In Bookshelves
Outside Storage
Electric Range
Dishwashe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A have any available units?
7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A have?
Some of 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A pet-friendly?
No, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A offer parking?
Yes, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A offers parking.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A have a pool?
Yes, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A has a pool.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A have accessible units?
No, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B2A does not have units with dishwashers.

