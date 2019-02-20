All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B

7575 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7575 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Deposit: $250

Community Features
Gated Community
Reserved Covered Parking
Drive Thru Mail Kiosk
Coffee and Cappucino Bar
Cardio Center
Beach Entry Pool
Clothes Care Center
Less Than 5 Minutes to Medical Center
Close to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment
Easy Access to Loop 410 and IH10
Detached Garages w/Remote

Apartment Features
Bay Windows
9 Ft Ceilings
Crown Molding
Faux Granite Countertops
Microwave
Refrigerator w/Ice Maker
Garbage Disposal
Walk-In Closets
Garden Tubs
Double Vanity Sinks
Linen Closet
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Oversized Utility Room
Built In Bookshelves
Outside Storage
Electric Range
Dishwashe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B have any available units?
7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B have?
Some of 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B pet-friendly?
No, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B offers parking.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B have a pool?
Yes, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B has a pool.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7575 Callaghan Rd Unit: B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio