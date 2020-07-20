Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7539 TANTARA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7539 TANTARA CT
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7539 TANTARA CT
7539 Tantara Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7539 Tantara Court, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Cute 1 Story, 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Hunters Chase. Close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, Restaurants, Shopping, and Major Highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have any available units?
7539 TANTARA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7539 TANTARA CT currently offering any rent specials?
7539 TANTARA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 TANTARA CT pet-friendly?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT offer parking?
Yes, 7539 TANTARA CT offers parking.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have a pool?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have a pool.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have accessible units?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio