All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7539 TANTARA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7539 TANTARA CT
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

7539 TANTARA CT

7539 Tantara Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7539 Tantara Court, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Cute 1 Story, 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Hunters Chase. Close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, Restaurants, Shopping, and Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 TANTARA CT have any available units?
7539 TANTARA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7539 TANTARA CT currently offering any rent specials?
7539 TANTARA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 TANTARA CT pet-friendly?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT offer parking?
Yes, 7539 TANTARA CT offers parking.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have a pool?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have a pool.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have accessible units?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 TANTARA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7539 TANTARA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio