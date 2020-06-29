All apartments in San Antonio
7539 Spanish Dagger

7539 Spanish Dagger · No Longer Available
Location

7539 Spanish Dagger, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Spanish Dagger have any available units?
7539 Spanish Dagger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 Spanish Dagger have?
Some of 7539 Spanish Dagger's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Spanish Dagger currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Spanish Dagger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Spanish Dagger pet-friendly?
No, 7539 Spanish Dagger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7539 Spanish Dagger offer parking?
Yes, 7539 Spanish Dagger offers parking.
Does 7539 Spanish Dagger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Spanish Dagger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Spanish Dagger have a pool?
No, 7539 Spanish Dagger does not have a pool.
Does 7539 Spanish Dagger have accessible units?
No, 7539 Spanish Dagger does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Spanish Dagger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Spanish Dagger has units with dishwashers.
