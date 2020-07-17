All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

7535 Rainlilly Cove

7535 Rain Lilly Cove · (210) 695-4850
Location

7535 Rain Lilly Cove, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and extensively remodeled home;Soaring ceilings, Premium touches with granite counter-tops,new cabinets,matching stainless GE appliances,custom American Standard stainless sink,wainscoting and crown molding,new light fixtures & bath fixtures,incredible wood-look ceramic tile. Master down,2 bedrooms (look at room sizes!) and loft up. Desirable College Park has optional HOA with community pool.Easy access to I-10 and 1604,down the road from UTSA.Easy commute to USAA, Valero,Medical Center,La Cantera.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Rainlilly Cove have any available units?
7535 Rainlilly Cove has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 Rainlilly Cove have?
Some of 7535 Rainlilly Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Rainlilly Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Rainlilly Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Rainlilly Cove pet-friendly?
No, 7535 Rainlilly Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7535 Rainlilly Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Rainlilly Cove offers parking.
Does 7535 Rainlilly Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 Rainlilly Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Rainlilly Cove have a pool?
Yes, 7535 Rainlilly Cove has a pool.
Does 7535 Rainlilly Cove have accessible units?
No, 7535 Rainlilly Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Rainlilly Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 7535 Rainlilly Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
