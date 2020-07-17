7535 Rainlilly Cove

Amenities
Beautiful and extensively remodeled home;Soaring ceilings, Premium touches with granite counter-tops,new cabinets,matching stainless GE appliances,custom American Standard stainless sink,wainscoting and crown molding,new light fixtures & bath fixtures,incredible wood-look ceramic tile. Master down,2 bedrooms (look at room sizes!) and loft up. Desirable College Park has optional HOA with community pool.Easy access to I-10 and 1604,down the road from UTSA.Easy commute to USAA, Valero,Medical Center,La Cantera.