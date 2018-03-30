All apartments in San Antonio
7534 Spanish Dagger

Location

7534 Spanish Dagger, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7534 Spanish Dagger have any available units?
7534 Spanish Dagger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7534 Spanish Dagger currently offering any rent specials?
7534 Spanish Dagger isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7534 Spanish Dagger pet-friendly?
No, 7534 Spanish Dagger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7534 Spanish Dagger offer parking?
Yes, 7534 Spanish Dagger does offer parking.
Does 7534 Spanish Dagger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7534 Spanish Dagger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7534 Spanish Dagger have a pool?
No, 7534 Spanish Dagger does not have a pool.
Does 7534 Spanish Dagger have accessible units?
No, 7534 Spanish Dagger does not have accessible units.
Does 7534 Spanish Dagger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7534 Spanish Dagger has units with dishwashers.
Does 7534 Spanish Dagger have units with air conditioning?
No, 7534 Spanish Dagger does not have units with air conditioning.
