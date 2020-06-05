7515 Eagle Ledge

Don't miss this great location, easy access to IH-10 , Loop1604. Close to UTSA,USAA & MED CENTER.Open floor Plan,very clean house & ready to move in! 4BDRM, 2 Full baths. Fresh PAINT Throughout, new tiles in All rooms, NO Carpet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
