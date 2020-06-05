All apartments in San Antonio
7515 Eagle Ledge
7515 Eagle Ledge · No Longer Available
Location

7515 Eagle Ledge, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this great location, easy access to IH-10 , Loop1604. Close to UTSA,USAA & MED CENTER.Open floor Plan,very clean house & ready to move in! 4BDRM, 2 Full baths. Fresh PAINT Throughout, new tiles in All rooms, NO Carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 Eagle Ledge have any available units?
7515 Eagle Ledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7515 Eagle Ledge currently offering any rent specials?
7515 Eagle Ledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 Eagle Ledge pet-friendly?
No, 7515 Eagle Ledge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7515 Eagle Ledge offer parking?
Yes, 7515 Eagle Ledge offers parking.
Does 7515 Eagle Ledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 Eagle Ledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 Eagle Ledge have a pool?
No, 7515 Eagle Ledge does not have a pool.
Does 7515 Eagle Ledge have accessible units?
No, 7515 Eagle Ledge does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 Eagle Ledge have units with dishwashers?
No, 7515 Eagle Ledge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7515 Eagle Ledge have units with air conditioning?
No, 7515 Eagle Ledge does not have units with air conditioning.
