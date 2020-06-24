All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 746 Mizuno Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
746 Mizuno Way
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

746 Mizuno Way

746 Mizuno Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

746 Mizuno Way, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, October 27, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may inc

(RLNE5102142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Mizuno Way have any available units?
746 Mizuno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Mizuno Way have?
Some of 746 Mizuno Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Mizuno Way currently offering any rent specials?
746 Mizuno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Mizuno Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Mizuno Way is pet friendly.
Does 746 Mizuno Way offer parking?
Yes, 746 Mizuno Way offers parking.
Does 746 Mizuno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Mizuno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Mizuno Way have a pool?
No, 746 Mizuno Way does not have a pool.
Does 746 Mizuno Way have accessible units?
No, 746 Mizuno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Mizuno Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Mizuno Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio