All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7443 Brandyridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7443 Brandyridge
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

7443 Brandyridge

7443 Brandyridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7443 Brandyridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32193e4036 ---- Move in 7/12/2019! Security Deposit $1450, Cleaning Deposit $300. Cute 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms. One living area and a separate dining room with outdoor access. Kitchen with a breakfast bar and refrigerator included. Wood burning fireplace separating the living area and dining room. 2 Car Garage. Master bedroom with a full bathroom. Nice mature tree adds shade in the backyard. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 Brandyridge have any available units?
7443 Brandyridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7443 Brandyridge have?
Some of 7443 Brandyridge's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 Brandyridge currently offering any rent specials?
7443 Brandyridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 Brandyridge pet-friendly?
No, 7443 Brandyridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7443 Brandyridge offer parking?
Yes, 7443 Brandyridge offers parking.
Does 7443 Brandyridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 Brandyridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 Brandyridge have a pool?
No, 7443 Brandyridge does not have a pool.
Does 7443 Brandyridge have accessible units?
No, 7443 Brandyridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 Brandyridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 7443 Brandyridge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio