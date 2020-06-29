7443 Brandyridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in 7/12/2019! Security Deposit $1450, Cleaning Deposit $300. Cute 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms. One living area and a separate dining room with outdoor access. Kitchen with a breakfast bar and refrigerator included. Wood burning fireplace separating the living area and dining room. 2 Car Garage. Master bedroom with a full bathroom. Nice mature tree adds shade in the backyard. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove