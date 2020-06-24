All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
743 BYRNES DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

743 BYRNES DR

743 Byrnes · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Willshire Terrace
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

743 Byrnes, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently remodeled luxury apartment within minutes of Ft Sam Houston. Beautiful granite and stainless kitchen with all kitchen appliances included. Spacious living/dining room area opening onto balcony area. Handsome vinyl plank wood grain flooring throughout except stairs (carpet) Coin operated laundry in building available 24/7. Covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 BYRNES DR have any available units?
743 BYRNES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 BYRNES DR have?
Some of 743 BYRNES DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 BYRNES DR currently offering any rent specials?
743 BYRNES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 BYRNES DR pet-friendly?
No, 743 BYRNES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 743 BYRNES DR offer parking?
Yes, 743 BYRNES DR offers parking.
Does 743 BYRNES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 BYRNES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 BYRNES DR have a pool?
No, 743 BYRNES DR does not have a pool.
Does 743 BYRNES DR have accessible units?
No, 743 BYRNES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 743 BYRNES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 BYRNES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
