Spacious inside and out. 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms with the master downstairs. Located in the well established Sterling Oaks subdivision. Spacious inside and out. 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms with the master downstairs. Located in the well established Sterling Oaks subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7418 Silent Path have any available units?
7418 Silent Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.