Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7409 Summer Blossom Court

7409 Summer Place · No Longer Available
Location

7409 Summer Place, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4495282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 Summer Blossom Court have any available units?
7409 Summer Blossom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 Summer Blossom Court have?
Some of 7409 Summer Blossom Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 Summer Blossom Court currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Summer Blossom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Summer Blossom Court pet-friendly?
No, 7409 Summer Blossom Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7409 Summer Blossom Court offer parking?
No, 7409 Summer Blossom Court does not offer parking.
Does 7409 Summer Blossom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7409 Summer Blossom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Summer Blossom Court have a pool?
No, 7409 Summer Blossom Court does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Summer Blossom Court have accessible units?
No, 7409 Summer Blossom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Summer Blossom Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7409 Summer Blossom Court does not have units with dishwashers.
