All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7346 Milky Way Dawn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7346 Milky Way Dawn
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

7346 Milky Way Dawn

7346 Milky Way Dawn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7346 Milky Way Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4/2.5 in Soluna Ridge! - Spacious 4 Bedroom/2.5 bathroom home near Lackland AFB. Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, utility room, and breakfast area. Kitchen features black appliances. Fenced backyard for privacy.

(RLNE2505637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have any available units?
7346 Milky Way Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have?
Some of 7346 Milky Way Dawn's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7346 Milky Way Dawn currently offering any rent specials?
7346 Milky Way Dawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7346 Milky Way Dawn pet-friendly?
No, 7346 Milky Way Dawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn offer parking?
No, 7346 Milky Way Dawn does not offer parking.
Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7346 Milky Way Dawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have a pool?
No, 7346 Milky Way Dawn does not have a pool.
Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have accessible units?
No, 7346 Milky Way Dawn does not have accessible units.
Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7346 Milky Way Dawn has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio