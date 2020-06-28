4/2.5 in Soluna Ridge! - Spacious 4 Bedroom/2.5 bathroom home near Lackland AFB. Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, utility room, and breakfast area. Kitchen features black appliances. Fenced backyard for privacy.
(RLNE2505637)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7346 Milky Way Dawn have any available units?
7346 Milky Way Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.