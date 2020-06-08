All apartments in San Antonio
7342 Oak Manor Dr

7342 Oak Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7342 Oak Manor Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Very nice condo on the first floor. Walking distant from the Medical Center, University Hospital. Granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Club house, party room, pool, exercise room. Perfect to share with a roommate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have any available units?
7342 Oak Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have?
Some of 7342 Oak Manor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 Oak Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7342 Oak Manor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 Oak Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7342 Oak Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
