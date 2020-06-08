Very nice condo on the first floor. Walking distant from the Medical Center, University Hospital. Granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Club house, party room, pool, exercise room. Perfect to share with a roommate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr have any available units?
7342 Oak Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.