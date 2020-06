Amenities

HAS A POOL AND OWNER TO PAY TO MAINTAIN! Owner leaving the refrigerator and washer and dryer. Kitchen and baths have been upgraded with new fixtures and granite counter tops. Stainless steel, high efficiency appliances, low flow toilets. Includes a water softener and reverse osmosis system. Wood laminate flooring with vinyl in kitchen and dining room. Great location close to shopping, entertaining and Lackland AFB and Ft. Sam Houston. A must see!