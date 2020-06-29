All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 25 2019 at 4:13 AM

7326 Carriage Bend

7326 Carriage Bnd · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

7326 Carriage Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ceramic tile in wet areas, new carpet and new paint.
Gorgeous fireplace!!
whirlpool appliances in kitchen !!
garden tub in master !!!
Patio wood deck !
glass front door!
2 cars Garage
Rent:$1425
Security Deposit $1425
Pet Deposit $450
Cleaning deposit $350
application Fee 18 and older: $65
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Carriage Bend have any available units?
7326 Carriage Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 Carriage Bend have?
Some of 7326 Carriage Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Carriage Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Carriage Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Carriage Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 7326 Carriage Bend is pet friendly.
Does 7326 Carriage Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7326 Carriage Bend offers parking.
Does 7326 Carriage Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 Carriage Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Carriage Bend have a pool?
No, 7326 Carriage Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7326 Carriage Bend have accessible units?
No, 7326 Carriage Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Carriage Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 Carriage Bend has units with dishwashers.
