Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7310 Huntwood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
7310 Huntwood Circle
7310 Huntwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
7310 Huntwood Circle, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Easy access to 1604 and minutes from UTSA. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle have any available units?
7310 Huntwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7310 Huntwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Huntwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Huntwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Huntwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Huntwood Circle offers parking.
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Huntwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle have a pool?
No, 7310 Huntwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 7310 Huntwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Huntwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Huntwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7310 Huntwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
