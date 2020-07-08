Rent Calculator
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
731 W Harlan Ave 2
731 West Harlan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
731 West Harlan Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214
Amenities
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
731 W Harlan Ave - Property Id: 243141
GREAT 2BR/1BATH IN SA'S SOUTHSIDE. NEAR SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243141
Property Id 243141
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5635041)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have any available units?
731 W Harlan Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have?
Some of 731 W Harlan Ave 2's amenities include microwave, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 731 W Harlan Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
731 W Harlan Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 W Harlan Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
