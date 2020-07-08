All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

731 W Harlan Ave 2

731 West Harlan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

731 West Harlan Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214

Amenities

microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
731 W Harlan Ave - Property Id: 243141

GREAT 2BR/1BATH IN SA'S SOUTHSIDE. NEAR SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243141
Property Id 243141

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have any available units?
731 W Harlan Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have?
Some of 731 W Harlan Ave 2's amenities include microwave, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 W Harlan Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
731 W Harlan Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 W Harlan Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 W Harlan Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 W Harlan Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

