All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7307 Cortland Creek have any available units?
7307 Cortland Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.