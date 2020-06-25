All apartments in San Antonio
7307 Cortland Creek
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

7307 Cortland Creek

7307 Cortland Creek · No Longer Available
Location

7307 Cortland Creek, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 Cortland Creek have any available units?
7307 Cortland Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7307 Cortland Creek currently offering any rent specials?
7307 Cortland Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 Cortland Creek pet-friendly?
No, 7307 Cortland Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7307 Cortland Creek offer parking?
Yes, 7307 Cortland Creek offers parking.
Does 7307 Cortland Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7307 Cortland Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 Cortland Creek have a pool?
No, 7307 Cortland Creek does not have a pool.
Does 7307 Cortland Creek have accessible units?
No, 7307 Cortland Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 Cortland Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 7307 Cortland Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7307 Cortland Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 7307 Cortland Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
