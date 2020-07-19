Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
7302 OSWEGO DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
7302 OSWEGO DR
7302 Oswego Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7302 Oswego Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR have any available units?
7302 OSWEGO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7302 OSWEGO DR currently offering any rent specials?
7302 OSWEGO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 OSWEGO DR pet-friendly?
No, 7302 OSWEGO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR offer parking?
Yes, 7302 OSWEGO DR offers parking.
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 OSWEGO DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR have a pool?
No, 7302 OSWEGO DR does not have a pool.
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR have accessible units?
No, 7302 OSWEGO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 OSWEGO DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 OSWEGO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 OSWEGO DR does not have units with air conditioning.
