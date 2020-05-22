All apartments in San Antonio
7302 HARDESTY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7302 HARDESTY

7302 Hardesty · No Longer Available
Location

7302 Hardesty, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, One Story Home just minutes from restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 HARDESTY have any available units?
7302 HARDESTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7302 HARDESTY currently offering any rent specials?
7302 HARDESTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 HARDESTY pet-friendly?
No, 7302 HARDESTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7302 HARDESTY offer parking?
Yes, 7302 HARDESTY offers parking.
Does 7302 HARDESTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 HARDESTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 HARDESTY have a pool?
No, 7302 HARDESTY does not have a pool.
Does 7302 HARDESTY have accessible units?
No, 7302 HARDESTY does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 HARDESTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 HARDESTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 HARDESTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 HARDESTY does not have units with air conditioning.
