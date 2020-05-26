All apartments in San Antonio
730 W Glenn Ave
730 W Glenn Ave

730 West Glenn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 West Glenn Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Glenn home - Property Id: 110433

Updated, fenced home w central heat and air. Located near hwy 90 and IH 35. Near schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110433
Property Id 110433

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4804129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

