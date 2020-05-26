Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 730 W Glenn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
730 W Glenn Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
730 W Glenn Ave
730 West Glenn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
730 West Glenn Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Glenn home - Property Id: 110433
Updated, fenced home w central heat and air. Located near hwy 90 and IH 35. Near schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110433
Property Id 110433
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4804129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 W Glenn Ave have any available units?
730 W Glenn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 730 W Glenn Ave have?
Some of 730 W Glenn Ave's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 730 W Glenn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 W Glenn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 W Glenn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 730 W Glenn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 730 W Glenn Ave offer parking?
No, 730 W Glenn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 730 W Glenn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 W Glenn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 W Glenn Ave have a pool?
No, 730 W Glenn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 W Glenn Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 W Glenn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 W Glenn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 W Glenn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio