All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 730 Susie Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
730 Susie Ct
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:03 AM

730 Susie Ct

730 Susie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 Susie Court, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4Bed/2Bath 1820 sqft single story home w/Neutral Colors, Blinds, & Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features Breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. Huge living room/ dining room combo perfect for entertaining. Family room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Master Bedroom comes w/ dual closets, single vanity, & shower stall. Fenced yard w/mature trees, & 16x12 patio slab great for bbqs. Quick access to 410 & 281. SA International Airport is less than 4 miles away. Renowned NE ISD!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Susie Ct have any available units?
730 Susie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Susie Ct have?
Some of 730 Susie Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Susie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
730 Susie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Susie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 730 Susie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 730 Susie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 730 Susie Ct offers parking.
Does 730 Susie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Susie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Susie Ct have a pool?
No, 730 Susie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 730 Susie Ct have accessible units?
No, 730 Susie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Susie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Susie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio