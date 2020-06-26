730 Susie Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 4Bed/2Bath 1820 sqft single story home w/Neutral Colors, Blinds, & Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features Breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. Huge living room/ dining room combo perfect for entertaining. Family room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Master Bedroom comes w/ dual closets, single vanity, & shower stall. Fenced yard w/mature trees, & 16x12 patio slab great for bbqs. Quick access to 410 & 281. SA International Airport is less than 4 miles away. Renowned NE ISD!!