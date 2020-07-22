Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
729 W Ridgewood Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 21
729 W Ridgewood Ct
729 West Ridgewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
729 West Ridgewood Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/06/20 29 Ridgewood Ct San Antonio TX 78212
4 Bed 3 Bath with large Garage
1600 square feet
$1495 Monthly Rent
$1495 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $4500 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870
(RLNE5432807)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 729 W Ridgewood Ct have any available units?
729 W Ridgewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 729 W Ridgewood Ct have?
Some of 729 W Ridgewood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 729 W Ridgewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
729 W Ridgewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 W Ridgewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 W Ridgewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 729 W Ridgewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 729 W Ridgewood Ct offers parking.
Does 729 W Ridgewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 W Ridgewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 W Ridgewood Ct have a pool?
No, 729 W Ridgewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 729 W Ridgewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 729 W Ridgewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 729 W Ridgewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 W Ridgewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
