729 W Ridgewood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 01/06/20 29 Ridgewood Ct San Antonio TX 78212



4 Bed 3 Bath with large Garage

1600 square feet



$1495 Monthly Rent

$1495 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



Monthly verify income of $4500 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions



Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.



Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:

210.274.5870



