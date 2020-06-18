All apartments in San Antonio
7269 Artisan Lane

7269 Artisan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7269 Artisan Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d5b31302f ---- Well maintained 1 story home on corner lot. Open floor plan, ceramic tile in kitchen and huge back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Walk In Closets Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7269 Artisan Lane have any available units?
7269 Artisan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7269 Artisan Lane have?
Some of 7269 Artisan Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7269 Artisan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7269 Artisan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7269 Artisan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7269 Artisan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7269 Artisan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7269 Artisan Lane offers parking.
Does 7269 Artisan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7269 Artisan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7269 Artisan Lane have a pool?
No, 7269 Artisan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7269 Artisan Lane have accessible units?
No, 7269 Artisan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7269 Artisan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7269 Artisan Lane has units with dishwashers.

