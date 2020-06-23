Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
726 MARQUETTE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
726 MARQUETTE DR
726 Marquette
·
No Longer Available
Location
726 Marquette, San Antonio, TX 78228
Third World
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great one story home 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Separate living and dining room. Two storage sheds in back yard with gazebo and large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR have any available units?
726 MARQUETTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 726 MARQUETTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
726 MARQUETTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 MARQUETTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 726 MARQUETTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 726 MARQUETTE DR offers parking.
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 MARQUETTE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR have a pool?
No, 726 MARQUETTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR have accessible units?
No, 726 MARQUETTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 MARQUETTE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 MARQUETTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 MARQUETTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
