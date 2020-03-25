All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7250 Cozy Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7250 Cozy Run
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:56 PM

7250 Cozy Run

7250 Cozy Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7250 Cozy Run, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Northeast Crossing off Loop 410 and Eisenhauer Road, your dream home is now available to lease! Beautiful features are evident in every room of this brand new home. Walls painted in a neutral paint palette, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally installed and best of all you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with all appliances. Schedule your self-tour today to see all that the home offers and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Cozy Run have any available units?
7250 Cozy Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7250 Cozy Run currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Cozy Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Cozy Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Cozy Run is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Cozy Run offer parking?
No, 7250 Cozy Run does not offer parking.
Does 7250 Cozy Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 Cozy Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Cozy Run have a pool?
No, 7250 Cozy Run does not have a pool.
Does 7250 Cozy Run have accessible units?
No, 7250 Cozy Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Cozy Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7250 Cozy Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7250 Cozy Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 7250 Cozy Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio