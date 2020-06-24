Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING
7247 Hardesty
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7247 Hardesty, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3732714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING have any available units?
7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING currently offering any rent specials?
7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING pet-friendly?
Yes, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING is pet friendly.
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING offer parking?
No, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING does not offer parking.
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING have a pool?
No, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING does not have a pool.
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING have accessible units?
No, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING does not have accessible units.
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING have units with dishwashers?
No, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING have units with air conditioning?
No, 7247 Hardesty NORTHWEST CROSSING does not have units with air conditioning.
