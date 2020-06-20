All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

724 N Cherry St

724 North Cherry Street · (210) 324-0085
Location

724 North Cherry Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
alarm system
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
A lovely craftsman style bungalow, built in 1923 located close to downtown, in Historic Dignowity Hill. This house overlooks the Tower of the Americas and the Hays Street Bridge. Come join the yogis on the bridge, or grab a beer from the iconic Alamo Brewery. A perfect 2 bedroom/ 2 bath layout, with a spacious master suite, original woodwork between the living and dining room, long leaf pine floors throughout, and an abundance of natural light! A unique living opportunity to have a commercial office at your home. This house is zoned for IDZ live/work including commercial grade electrical, and a private entrance that can be utilized for clients. Entire backyard is fenced in with off-street parking. Comes with a 8 x 6 shed in the sizable backyard, alarm system, and exterior flood lights. So many great restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and boutique shops opening up all over the Eastside! Not to mention that you are minutes from the Historic Pearl Brewery, Broadway corridor, Fort Sam Houston, Southtown, and major highways. You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N Cherry St have any available units?
724 N Cherry St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 N Cherry St have?
Some of 724 N Cherry St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
724 N Cherry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N Cherry St pet-friendly?
No, 724 N Cherry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 724 N Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 724 N Cherry St does offer parking.
Does 724 N Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 N Cherry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N Cherry St have a pool?
No, 724 N Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 724 N Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 724 N Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 724 N Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 N Cherry St does not have units with dishwashers.
