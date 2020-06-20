724 N Cherry St

Amenities

A lovely craftsman style bungalow, built in 1923 located close to downtown, in Historic Dignowity Hill. This house overlooks the Tower of the Americas and the Hays Street Bridge. Come join the yogis on the bridge, or grab a beer from the iconic Alamo Brewery. A perfect 2 bedroom/ 2 bath layout, with a spacious master suite, original woodwork between the living and dining room, long leaf pine floors throughout, and an abundance of natural light! A unique living opportunity to have a commercial office at your home. This house is zoned for IDZ live/work including commercial grade electrical, and a private entrance that can be utilized for clients. Entire backyard is fenced in with off-street parking. Comes with a 8 x 6 shed in the sizable backyard, alarm system, and exterior flood lights. So many great restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and boutique shops opening up all over the Eastside! Not to mention that you are minutes from the Historic Pearl Brewery, Broadway corridor, Fort Sam Houston, Southtown, and major highways. You will not be disappointed!