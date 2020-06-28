All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:15 AM

7234 Marble Creek Dr

7234 Marble Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7234 Marble Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Splendid location clos to commercial areas and easy access to IH-10 and Loop 410, Bandera Rd and Culebra Rd Recently painted. Pristine house ready to be occupied. Northside Independent School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have any available units?
7234 Marble Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7234 Marble Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Marble Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Marble Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7234 Marble Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Marble Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Marble Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 7234 Marble Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7234 Marble Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7234 Marble Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Marble Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
