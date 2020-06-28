Splendid location clos to commercial areas and easy access to IH-10 and Loop 410, Bandera Rd and Culebra Rd Recently painted. Pristine house ready to be occupied. Northside Independent School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7234 Marble Creek Dr have any available units?
