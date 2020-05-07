7230 COOPERBEND

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Northwest Crossing subdivision on the Northwest side of San Antonio. Home has vinyl plank flooring in the living room, bedrooms, and bathrooms. The home has a fresh coat of paint. Great location with a cozy open floor plan and a spacious living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast nook and a view out to the back. The spacious master suite has a full bath with double vanity. The back yard has privacy fence. It will be a pleasure to show your client.