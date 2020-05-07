All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

7230 COOPERBEND

7230 Cooperbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7230 Cooperbend Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Northwest Crossing subdivision on the Northwest side of San Antonio. Home has vinyl plank flooring in the living room, bedrooms, and bathrooms. The home has a fresh coat of paint. Great location with a cozy open floor plan and a spacious living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast nook and a view out to the back. The spacious master suite has a full bath with double vanity. The back yard has privacy fence. It will be a pleasure to show your client.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 COOPERBEND have any available units?
7230 COOPERBEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7230 COOPERBEND currently offering any rent specials?
7230 COOPERBEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 COOPERBEND pet-friendly?
No, 7230 COOPERBEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7230 COOPERBEND offer parking?
Yes, 7230 COOPERBEND offers parking.
Does 7230 COOPERBEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 COOPERBEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 COOPERBEND have a pool?
No, 7230 COOPERBEND does not have a pool.
Does 7230 COOPERBEND have accessible units?
No, 7230 COOPERBEND does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 COOPERBEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 COOPERBEND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 COOPERBEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 COOPERBEND does not have units with air conditioning.

