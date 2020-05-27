723 Pelican Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home featuring 2326 SF of living space, 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, & Gameroom. It offers a separate dining adjacent to a large open kitchen w/ eat-in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, & granite counter-tops. It opens to a spacious living room that extends to a large covered patio. Ceramic tile throughout 1st floor except Master BR which features a separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Newly installed carpet. Community has a pool, playground, trails, and sport court.