723 Pelican Pt
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM

723 Pelican Pt

723 Pelican Point · No Longer Available
Location

723 Pelican Point, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home featuring 2326 SF of living space, 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, & Gameroom. It offers a separate dining adjacent to a large open kitchen w/ eat-in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, & granite counter-tops. It opens to a spacious living room that extends to a large covered patio. Ceramic tile throughout 1st floor except Master BR which features a separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Newly installed carpet. Community has a pool, playground, trails, and sport court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Pelican Pt have any available units?
723 Pelican Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Pelican Pt have?
Some of 723 Pelican Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Pelican Pt currently offering any rent specials?
723 Pelican Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Pelican Pt pet-friendly?
No, 723 Pelican Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 723 Pelican Pt offer parking?
Yes, 723 Pelican Pt offers parking.
Does 723 Pelican Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Pelican Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Pelican Pt have a pool?
Yes, 723 Pelican Pt has a pool.
Does 723 Pelican Pt have accessible units?
No, 723 Pelican Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Pelican Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Pelican Pt does not have units with dishwashers.

