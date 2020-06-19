Rent Calculator
723 Marquis Ln
723 Marquis Ln
723 Marquis Ln
No Longer Available
Location
723 Marquis Ln, San Antonio, TX 78216
Crownhill Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Great one story home located with easy access to airport, 410, shopping and more. Large front and backyard with the cozy floorplan.
(RLNE4516242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 Marquis Ln have any available units?
723 Marquis Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 723 Marquis Ln currently offering any rent specials?
723 Marquis Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Marquis Ln pet-friendly?
No, 723 Marquis Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 723 Marquis Ln offer parking?
No, 723 Marquis Ln does not offer parking.
Does 723 Marquis Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Marquis Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Marquis Ln have a pool?
No, 723 Marquis Ln does not have a pool.
Does 723 Marquis Ln have accessible units?
No, 723 Marquis Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Marquis Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Marquis Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Marquis Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Marquis Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
