Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7225 BREEZE HOLLOW
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

7225 BREEZE HOLLOW

7225 Breeze Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

7225 Breeze Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Northwest Crossing**open kitchen/breakfast/family room**split master with walk in closet**2 living areas**new carpet**ceiling fans** Florida room off master bedroom would make a great study or hobby room**NO CATS OR SMOKING PLEASE!! Dogs on a case-by-case basis!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW have any available units?
7225 BREEZE HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW have?
Some of 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
7225 BREEZE HOLLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW is pet friendly.
Does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW offer parking?
Yes, 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW offers parking.
Does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7225 BREEZE HOLLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
