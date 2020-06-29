7225 Breeze Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Northwest Crossing**open kitchen/breakfast/family room**split master with walk in closet**2 living areas**new carpet**ceiling fans** Florida room off master bedroom would make a great study or hobby room**NO CATS OR SMOKING PLEASE!! Dogs on a case-by-case basis!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
