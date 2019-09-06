All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7218 BURNS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7218 BURNS WAY
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

7218 BURNS WAY

7218 Burns Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7218 Burns Way, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4820899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 BURNS WAY have any available units?
7218 BURNS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7218 BURNS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7218 BURNS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 BURNS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 BURNS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7218 BURNS WAY offer parking?
No, 7218 BURNS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7218 BURNS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 BURNS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 BURNS WAY have a pool?
No, 7218 BURNS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7218 BURNS WAY have accessible units?
No, 7218 BURNS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 BURNS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 BURNS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 BURNS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 BURNS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio