Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

7218 BRANDYRIDGE

7218 Brandyridge · No Longer Available
Location

7218 Brandyridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful, single residential home for lease on located on Northwest, close to shopping malls, school and located between SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Minutes away from major malls, close to 2 HEB groceries and Casablanca theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have any available units?
7218 BRANDYRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7218 BRANDYRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
7218 BRANDYRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 BRANDYRIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE offers parking.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have a pool?
No, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 BRANDYRIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

