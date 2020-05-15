7218 Brandyridge, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
parking
Beautiful, single residential home for lease on located on Northwest, close to shopping malls, school and located between SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Minutes away from major malls, close to 2 HEB groceries and Casablanca theater.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 7218 BRANDYRIDGE have any available units?
7218 BRANDYRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.