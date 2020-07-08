7207 Snowden Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool basketball court volleyball court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna volleyball court

You will find nothing else that compares to this resort-style community in all of San Antonio! Swim in the indoor heated lap pool or relax in the hot tub! Head to the 3,000 square foot fitness center to get a full workout or perfect your spike on the volleyball court! You'll also have access to a dry sauna, basketball court and your large pets are welcome!



Enjoy being close to all of your conveniences! Wal-Mart, Super Target and HEB are just 10 minutes away plus you'll be in the heart of the medical district. Experience a move-in so exceptional you'll never look back!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.