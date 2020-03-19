715 Glencrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Wonderful Mid-century home in the highly desirable Oak Hills neighborhood, is situated on one of the highest lots with city views and mature trees. Meticulously maintained by the original owners the home features Saltillo tile and beamed ceilings. Master on main level and upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath and additional flex room. Outdoors, is a covered patio and large deck where you can enjoy the great views and wonderful breeze. There is an over-sized attached 2-car with storage, and 2,500 Sf dog run.