Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

715 Glencrest Drive

715 Glencrest Drive · (210) 468-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Glencrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Wonderful Mid-century home in the highly desirable Oak Hills neighborhood, is situated on one of the highest lots with city views and mature trees. Meticulously maintained by the original owners the home features Saltillo tile and beamed ceilings. Master on main level and upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath and additional flex room. Outdoors, is a covered patio and large deck where you can enjoy the great views and wonderful breeze. There is an over-sized attached 2-car with storage, and 2,500 Sf dog run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Glencrest Drive have any available units?
715 Glencrest Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 715 Glencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Glencrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Glencrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Glencrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 715 Glencrest Drive offer parking?
No, 715 Glencrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 715 Glencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Glencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Glencrest Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Glencrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Glencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Glencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Glencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Glencrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Glencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Glencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
