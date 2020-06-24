Rent Calculator
San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
715 BUTLER PT
715 BUTLER PT
715 Butler Point
Location
715 Butler Point, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home on a corner lot!! Open floor plan offers versatility for furniture and hosting family and friends. Close to Potranco and 1604. Rent this home today! It won't last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 BUTLER PT have any available units?
715 BUTLER PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 715 BUTLER PT currently offering any rent specials?
715 BUTLER PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 BUTLER PT pet-friendly?
No, 715 BUTLER PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 715 BUTLER PT offer parking?
Yes, 715 BUTLER PT offers parking.
Does 715 BUTLER PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 BUTLER PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 BUTLER PT have a pool?
No, 715 BUTLER PT does not have a pool.
Does 715 BUTLER PT have accessible units?
No, 715 BUTLER PT does not have accessible units.
Does 715 BUTLER PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 BUTLER PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 BUTLER PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 BUTLER PT does not have units with air conditioning.
