7135 SUMMER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW-PRICE REDUCTION-OWNER SAYS RENT IT NOW!!Two Story 4 bed rm 3 bath home, w/2 car garage. Bed room & full bath down stairs, flexible floor plan. 17 inch Tile at entry & all wet areas Large family room & kitchen w/table space, Stainless steel appliances, built-in-microwave. Sprinkler system in professionally landscaped front yard.Trane heat pump AC system, 2 washer, dryer connections(garage & upstairs) Radiant barrier roofing. Perfect for medical students, residents or family-water softener too