San Antonio, TX
7134 Timbercreek Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7134 Timbercreek Dr.

7134 Timbercreek Dr · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

7134 Timbercreek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227
Meadow Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom - Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom New Carpet and and Laminate Wood Flooring. Freshly painted, Two Drive ways and Large Covered Patio.

(RLNE4646379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. have any available units?
7134 Timbercreek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7134 Timbercreek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7134 Timbercreek Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 Timbercreek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. offer parking?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. have a pool?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7134 Timbercreek Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7134 Timbercreek Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
